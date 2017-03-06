(Photo) Manchester United star brushes off Bournemouth disappointment with Paris trip

Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a weekend to forget after the draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford, but a trip to Paris soon had him smiling again.

The Swede missed a penalty as United dropped key points in the 1-1 draw, and it would have quickly dampened the mood within the camp after their EFL Cup success last weekend.

Nevertheless, Ibrahimovic didn’t choose to dwell on it for too long as he jetted off to Paris at the weekend and attended an event with former teammates Maxwell and Marco Verratti.

Given what he’s contributed this season, it’s unlikely that the 35-year-old will get too much stick for this as he remains a key cog in United’s future plans for success and ultimately he had a bad moment and wasn’t able to influence the game in a way in which he wanted.

However, it’s also bound to annoy some United supporters too, particularly given that the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard have received criticism from former players for sharing their antics on social media before the work is done and trophies are won at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have a Europa League tie with FC Rostov to look forward to on Thursday, and Ibrahimovic will undoubtedly be on that plane to Russia with his business hat back on hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of the weekend.