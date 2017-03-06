Tottenham ace set to pen staggering £12.5m deal as club to reward fine form

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is reportedly set to put pen-to-paper on a new contract worth £12.5m over four years.

The 23-year-old has been asked to fill in for injured teammate Danny Rose in recent weeks, and has continued to impress for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

According to The Sun, that is about to result in a new contract offer with a new deal worth £60,000-a-week on the table for the Welsh international.

Davies has struggled at times during his stint at White Hart Lane since joining Spurs from Swansea City in 2014 for £10m, as per the report, but at other times he has proven that he’s more valuable than a mere back-up role.

As he looks to take his opportunity in Rose’s absence, it appears as though he’s done enough to impress the Tottenham hierarchy thus far if they are ready to offer him a new deal.

It seems as though securing the futures of their current stars is of paramount importance to the north London outfit, as ultimately countless players have now signed new contracts over the past 12 months.

With the likes of Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli all committing their long-term futures, it could be a case of knowing that with financial limitations ahead with their new stadium, perhaps the most sensible move is to batten down the hatches first and keep their top players.

It’s added in the report that Toby Alderweireld will be next, as the Belgian international has also established himself as a key figure for Tottenham.