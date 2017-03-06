(Video) Eden Hazard and Diego Costa find the back of the net against West Ham to send Chelsea ten points clear

Eden Hazard and Diego Costa found the back of the net as Chelsea defeated West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium.

Hazard bagged his 11th Premier League goal in the first-half on the breakaway. After a spell of West Ham dominating possession, the Belgian linked well with Pedro before rounding Hammers goalkeeper Darren Randolph and firing into the empty net.

Soon into the second period, Chelsea had their second, with Diego Costa getting his name on the score sheet. Hazard’s corner was flicked on by Pedro Obiang, and the ball fell into Costa’s path. The Spaniard knocked the ball into the back of the net from close-range with his knee. It was his 17th goal in the league this term, only Harry Kane has scored more.