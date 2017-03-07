£20m Real Madrid ace could consider Manchester United switch this summer

Manchester United could be given hope in their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos as the German ace may consider a move this summer, according to reports.

Kroos joined the Spanish giants in a £20m move in 2014, as noted by The Guardian, and he has since gone on to establish himself as a key figure at the club.

However, the midfield stalwart could be forced to consider his options at the end of the season on one major condition, as Diario Gol, via The Daily Star, report that he will leave the door open to an exit form the Bernabeu if the club don’t win a trophy this season.

Having lost their way in La Liga to give rivals Barcelona the opportunity to leapfrog them, albeit they do have a game in hand, coupled with the competitive nature of the Champions League, it promises to be a tense end to the campaign for Los Blancos who are expected to win trophies year in and year out.

It’s claimed that Jose Mourinho is very keen on signing the 27-year-old as he looks to solidify his midfield options for the next few years with Bastian Schweinsteiger not a long-term answer while Michael Carrick is also reaching the end of his career.

In turn, Kroos would be a perfect fit to take over the role in that deep-lying defensive midfield position, but time will tell if United can prise him away from the Spanish capital this summer.

Having already secured the EFL Cup, Mourinho’s men are still in the hunt for further silverware this season. However, the most important objective for the rest of this campaign is to secure a place in the Champions League and that will certainly help with attracting players of the ilk of Kroos this summer.