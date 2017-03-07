Arsenal given hope of keeping £250k-a-week contract rebel as European giants could pull out

With his future at Arsenal coming under more and more doubt each week, Alexis Sanchez is reportedly a target for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Chilean international was back at training on Monday as the storm looks to have calmed after he was left on the bench against Liverpool at the weekend.

However, it has done little to silence speculation regarding his future, and according to ESPN, PSG are interested in signing him this summer.

The Daily Mail reported last month that Arsenal have warned both Sanchez and Mesut Ozil over their wage demands, with the pair said to be seeking a deal worth £250,000-a-week as their current contracts will expire next summer.

While those demands are unlikely to be met, coupled with the club’s failures on the pitch, it could prove to be a disaster waiting to happen with their two best players possibly moving on at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, when it comes to PSG specifically, ESPN believe that Unai Emery may decide not to sign Sanchez given the options at his disposal already.

Whether that’s Edinson Cavani returning to top form, Angel Di Maria being rejuvenated, Julian Draxler’s impact since arriving in the French capital in January or Lucas Moura continuing to have a significant influence on matters, the Spanish tactician appears to have all the tools needed to be successful.

Further, Javier Pastore has recently returned from injury to provide him with another boost, and so if Sanchez was to arrive, one or more of these players could be sold or at the very least would have to accept less playing time.

Would PSG sacrifice that for Sanchez? Maybe, but it does cast doubt over their desire to bring in another attacker to disrupt what they currently have. If they fall short of their objectives in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, then the situation changes entirely and perhaps they will press ahead with a move.