Arsenal crisis deepens as star becomes increasingly frustrated with lack of Champions League action

Petr Cech is growing increasingly frustrated by his lack of action in the Champions League, according to the Mirror.

Cech established himself as one of the very best goalkeepers in the world during his time with Arsenal’s bitter rivals Chelsea. The Czech Republic international made 486 appearances for the Blues, and was integral in his former side’s success in 13 major competitions.

Perhaps the most important performance of Cech’s career came in the 2012 Champions League final. The 34-year-old saved an Arjen Robben penalty in extra-time, plus two more in the shootout, as Chelsea went on to win the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

However, during Champions League games with the Gunners, Cech finds himself on the bench. Arsene Wenger has continually opted to use David Ospina as his starting goalkeeper in European matches, subsequently leaving Cech out in the cold.

The Mirror believe that Cech is not happy with his lack of action in the Champions League, and is growing increasingly frustrated with being left on the bench. The tabloid believe that Cech feels he should be starting ahead of Ospina in Europe. It remains to be seen whether his frustrations will cause any further problems in the Arsenal camp.