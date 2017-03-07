Manchester United suffer hammer blow in pursuit of 32-goal superstar as he decides to remain with his current employers

Atletico Madrid have convinced Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann to stay at the club beyond the current season, report AS.

Griezmann has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the world in recent seasons. Last time around, he bagged 32 goals in all competitions for Atletico, with 22 of them coming in Spain’s top tier.

He followed up a stellar season with the La Liga giants by finishing as top scorer and being named best player in the 2016 European Championships in his own country. Though France fell at the final hurdle, it was a tournament to remember for Griezmann on a personal level.

His stunning performances for both Atletico and France saw him finish third in the Ballon D’Or rankings, finishing behind only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Griezmann now stands in that esteemed company, and it has reportedly attracted plenty of attention from one of the Premier League’s biggest names.

AS report that Manchester United have been heavily linked with making a summer move for Griezmann. Jose Mourinho may have, however, been handed a hammer blow in his pursuit of the Atletico talisman.

According to AS, Griezmann has been convinced to remain at Atletico by Diego Costa and the club’s hierarchy, meaning a move to Old Trafford is out of the question. Mourinho will have to look elsewhere in his search for offensive reinforcements.