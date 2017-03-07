Barcelona to beat Arsenal to top managerial target to doom Gunners further

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly ready to ‘jump at the chance’ of taking charge at Barcelona as he continues to dismiss Arsenal links.

The Italian tactician has established himself as one of the top coaches in Europe with his work at AC Milan and Juventus in recent years, and he looks set to guide the Bianconeri to further silverware this season.

However, he has continuously been linked with a move to the Emirates with Arsene Wenger potentially stepping down when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Allegri ticks plenty of boxes for the Gunners, from his tactical knowledge to his ability to deal with big-name players and to work within budgets, and so it would be a sensible decision from the Arsenal board.

The problem though is that Barca are also keen, as they begin their search for a successor to Luis Enrique who confirmed last month that he would be stepping down as coach at the end of the current campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Allegri’s ideal next destination is the Catalan giants, and they claim that the 49-year-old has assured Barca that he has no agreement of any sort in place to take charge at Arsenal.

The obvious link at the club is Ariedo Braida, who was sporting director at Milan when Allegri was in charge, and so perhaps there is something in that which could sway the Italian to Spain instead of England.

Nevertheless, as to be expected, there are several other names in the running for the Barcelona job and so it will need more analysing from the hierarchy to pick the best possible candidate.

If Allegri is of interest to them though and wants the move, then it spells further bad news for Arsenal as they look set to finish this season empty-handed and with question marks over their manager and several high-profile players.