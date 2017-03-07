Jose Mourinho to hand influential Man Utd star new contract as he secures Old Trafford future

Man Utd midfielder Ander Herrera will reportedly pen a new contract with the club having impressed Jose Mourinho this season.

The 27-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in 2014, and will enter the final year of his current deal next season which in turn has raised question marks about his future with the Red Devils.

However, according to The Sun, Mourinho has no intention of letting him go having been left impressed with his performances and attitude this season, and so a contract extension is likely to be offered.

It’s reported that Herrera has an option of a one-year extension in his current deal, and so United will likely exercise that clause and keep him on for a further year.

“United can activate the extension any time. Herrera has impressed this season but Jose has time on his side,” a source told the paper.

“He can make the call and do it now or wait and save the club increased wages in the interim.”

The Spaniard has made 75 appearances in his three seasons at Old Trafford, scoring nine goals and forming an important part of the midfield at various stages under Louis van Gaal and Mourinho.

He’ll hope to continue to play a pivotal role for the club as they look to add further silverware to the EFL Cup they’ve already won, while finishing in the top four will be of paramount importance.

Whether it’s as a regular starter or as a squad player with new signings expected in the summer, Herrera clearly has a role to play for United moving forward such is his quality and commitment, and he has proven to be a wise addition following his £29m switch from Athletic Bilbao, as per The Sun.