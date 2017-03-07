Liverpool set to give £20m World Cup winner fresh start at Anfield

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly open to a reunion with Mario Gotze to give him a fresh start on Merseyside after a tough couple of years.

The German international is currently sidelined after Borussia Dortmund confirmed that he was struggling with ‘metabolic disturbances’, with no timeline on the 24-year-old’s recovery made available.

It was just the latest episode in a difficult period of Gotze’s career as things haven’t gone the way he would have hoped since scoring in the 2014 World Cup final.

His return to Dortmund didn’t bring about an upturn in form as he continues to desperately try to rediscover his best football, but according to Goal, he could be doing so in different surroundings next season.

It’s claimed that Klopp is willing to offer him a chance to revive his career at Liverpool as his former manager still believes that he can reach the top level with time on his side as the talent is still certainly there.

However, as noted in the report, having failed in his bid to sign him last summer, it remains to be seen whether or not Dortmund will have a change of heart this time round and give the go ahead to the transfer happening.

Last month, The Mirror reported that Liverpool had opened talks over a £20m deal to sign Gotze, and with Dortmund looking to recoup as much of their outlay as possible when they resigned him from Bayern Munich, it could be time for a deal to be struck as it would seemingly suit all parties.

The Bundesliga giants are blessed with countless attacking options for Thomas Tuchel with a whole host of top young talent at his disposal, and so perhaps letting Gotze go would make sense from that perspective too with Klopp arguably the best man to get the German international back on track.