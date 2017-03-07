Manchester United target €60m wonderkid, prolific Bayern ace as Griezmann alternatives

Manchester United are reportedly considering alternatives to Antoine Griezmann in the event that it proves to be too difficult to sign the Atletico Madrid ace.

The Red Devils have long been linked with a move for the French international, but there is a feeling that it could be tricky to convince Atleti to sell this summer.

That’s according to The Independent, who claim that the marquee signing has become less of a priority due to how complicated the deal could become.

In turn, it’s forced Jose Mourinho and the club to consider their options, and as per the report, they’ve come up with two alternatives that they believe will help push United on next season.

Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe has emerged as a possible target, as the 18-year-old has impressed with his form so far this season.

With 15 goals and 10 assists in 29 appearances in all competitions, he’s certainly made his mark in France and so it remains to be seen if it’s enough to earn himself a move to the Premier League. He won’t go cheap though, as Le Parisien reported last month that he is likely to fetch a €60m transfer fee even at this early stage in his career.

Meanwhile, United are also reportedly considering Robert Lewandowski who needs no introduction having established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe with his form for club and country.

From his goal-laden spell with Borussia Dortmund to impressing with Bayern Munich and Poland, the talismanic forward is seen as an attractive signing by United, as per the Independent, as he would certainly fit the mould and be an important arrival from a commercial sense too.

Nevertheless, he may be the trickier of the two to prise away given his contract situation and Bayern’s reluctance to sell, and so it remains to be seen who arrives at Old Trafford this summer.