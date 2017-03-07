Paul Pogba labelled a potential “£90m problem” for Man Utd by Premier League legend

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has had his say on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as he continues to battle to justify his £90m price-tag.

As noted by Sky Sports, United re-signed the French international for a staggering £89.3m fee from Juventus last summer, and he has on the whole struggled to live up to that valuation.

With just four goals and three assists in 25 Premier League games so far this season, it hasn’t been the return that United were arguably looking for, although it’s certainly made more difficult for him to justify his fee in the role that he plays.

While Lampard understands the thinking behind the signing in terms of making a statement and buying a 23-year-old star who has a long and potentially successful road ahead of him, he does take exception with it to an extent.

“I feel a little bit like he has fallen in between everything. When you pay £90m you want to see results, and he hasn’t quite delivered. He’s young and he possibly will do, but as it stands he hasn’t been a game-changer,” he told Sky Sports.

“We need to give him time. We need to flip forward to next season and see if he’s improving his game. But at some stage he has to be that dominant midfield player because I do believe that’s in him.

“The problem for me is that if you spend £90m, you don’t want a £90m problem.”

In his defence, it’s not like Pogba can score 40-50 goals a season to warrant the fee, he has to do it in other ways which may not always see him receive the credit that he deserves.

Nevertheless, to truly be worthy of being the most expensive footballer, he has to become more dominant, more clinical in the final third and take his game to the next level where he is considered the best player on the pitch on a regular basis while helping United win games and trophies.

It’s still too early to suggest that he could be an expensive flop, but as Lampard notes, he will have to show signs of improvement next season.