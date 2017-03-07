Reading v Newcastle Live Stream, Fulham v Leeds & More – Watch Tuesday Championship Fixtures

Tuesday night Championship action as Newcastle face Reading, Fulham play Leeds & Huddersfield face Aston Villa amongst others (KO 19:45).

With just 9 games remaining, Newcastle fans have it all to celebrate having beaten closest rivals Huddersfield and Brighton in the same week, leaving them 5 points clear of second place and a massive 11 points clear of the 3rd placed club.

The Toon have not only almost certainly secured one of the two automatic promotion places up for grabs, but also the title this season, with the league leaders unlikely to slip up for much of the rest of the season.

One game where they may do this is their 3rd tough fixture in a row, this time coming against a strong in form Reading side away from home. The southern club currently sit 5th in the Championship table, and are looking likely to secure a playoff spot come the end of the season.

However, with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham piling the pressure on them from 6th and 7th, Reading will have to keep picking up results if this is the case, and therefore will certainly be up for the fight in tonight’s match.

Newcastle have to be considered favourites for the match having beaten the likes of Brighton and Huddersfield away from St James’s Park his week, but thats not to write Reading off, as Jaap Stam’s men deserve all the praise coming their way.

The Royals have lost just once when they have been playing at home since October – a record that any side going there has to be wary of, as underestimating them could easily cost them the game.

And this is not the only thing that tends to suggest that Reading could snatch the 3 points as underdogs.

They’ve beaten the likes of Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks, showing they’re more than capable of beating some of the best, and with Newcastle having played 2 such important matches in such a short space of time they may suffer burnout in this one.

Either way, it’s looks to be a close affair, and Reading could easily surprise us all in this one.

We’re happy to take a punt tonight and go for the Reading win and both teams to score win double, which pays around 7/1.

With so much at stake tonight, we;re set for yet another busy Tuesday night from England’s second tier.

