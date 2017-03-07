Tottenham hierarchy shake-up led to costly mistakes as Pochettino misses out

Tottenham reportedly missed the opportunity to sign Ousmane Dembele and Alexander Isak in bargain deals, according to journalist Greg Stobart.

The pair eventually went on to join Borussia Dortmund, as the Bundesliga giants continue to stockpile great young talents with Thomas Tuchel the man to bring the best out of them.

However, it could have been very different as Mauricio Pochettino might have had the pleasure of developing two more stars in the making at White Hart Lane instead.

Unfortunately for him and Spurs, it’s been claimed that they dropped the ball on the pair, even though they had a chance to sign them both in bargain deals, as they were too busy shuffling things in their recruitment department which in turn resulted in them missing out on the top starlets.

That’s the assertion from Stobart anyway, who claims that following the departure of Paul Mitchell and David Webb, Spurs have been left to look back on making what could turn out to be costly mistakes.

Dembele and Isak were said to be available ‘for a fraction of eventual fees’, but they will now ply their trade in Germany with Steve Hitchen the man in charge at Spurs now hoping to ensure that similar mishaps aren’t made in the future.

Naturally, there is still a long way to go for Dembele and Isak as they could yet fail to live up to their potential and be considered flops.

However, from what we’ve seen thus far from them and how much room for improvement they still have left, there might be a few left scratching their heads at Tottenham as they could be left to rue their calls.

More changes to THFC's recruitment staff. Paul Mitchell now gone & David Webb left role as 'head of elite potential identification' last wk — Greg Stobart (@gstobart) March 6, 2017