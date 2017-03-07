(Video) Theo Walcott mugs off Manuel Neuer as he teases Gooners and gamblers with false hope

There are two types of people who bet on football – those who follow form and those who ignore it in favour of a dreamy punt on a longshot.

Only a complete dreamer would have backed Arsenal to overcome their 5-1 first-leg deficient against Bayern Munich.

Before kickoff at the Emirates this evening Arsenal were a huge 40-1 to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals.

And anybody brave, or stupid, enough to take those odds will have felt a little twinge downstairs when Theo Walcott smashed an absolute rocket of a shot past Manuel Neuer to put Arsenal 1-0 up on the night.

Walcott fired the Gunners ahead inside the opening 20 minutes when his hopeful effort flew into the roof of the net, via the fists of the unprepared Neuer.

Neuer is one of the best shot stoppers on the planet, but he was caught napping here.

Arsenal got the start they wanted, but they need much more.

Theo Walcott tiene al Arsenal 1-0 arriba con este buen gol. Bayern Munich tiene ventaja global de 5-2 #UCL pic.twitter.com/AVrtA3pJGj — Minuto 90 (@BHDeportes) March 7, 2017

At half time, they still lead 1-0, meaning they need another three unanswered goals to sneak through.

Although the Gunners have been the better side in the first half, it still seems nigh-on impossible that those 40-1 gamblers will get their big win.

Listen to Mr Winstone, lads, and “cash out… NOW!”