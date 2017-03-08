Barcelona could dismantle Chelsea’s potentially title-winning squad as the La Liga giants consider sensational triple-swoop

Barcelona have scouted Chelsea trio Nemanja Matic, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso as the Catalan giants consider a stunning triple-raid, report The Sun.

The Blues have been in fine form this campaign, and stand as favourites to win the Premier League title after earning a ten-point cushion at the top.

All three of Matic, Azpilicueta and Alonso have been cornerstones in Antonio Conte’s side, which has brought the Italian so much success since he took the reigns at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

However, The Sun believe that the Champions-elect’s squad could soon be dismantled by a fellow European heavyweight. The tabloid cite Spanish outlet Marca in reporting that Barca scouts were sent to watch the Blues’ 2-1 victory over West Ham on Monday night, with Matic, Azpilicueta and Alonso all potential on the La Liga giants’ summer wish-list.

It seems unlikely that Chelsea will be keen to part with any of the three. They are in no dire need of funds and Conte will presumably be reluctant to make wholesale changes to what looks as though it will be a title-winning squad.