Chelsea fans given best news all season as ‘matter of days’ before influential figure pens new contract

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly set to sign a new agreement with the club in a ‘matter of days’ to commit his future to the Blues.

The Italian tactician has been a revelation since his arrival in England last summer, as he has guided Chelsea to the top of the Premier League table with a 10-point lead with just 11 games remaining.

As he looks set to deliver a league title in his first season in charge and a return to European football, it will in all likelihood be a successful first year at the helm.

However, speculation in recent weeks has suggested that Conte could be keen on a return to Italy for a variety of reasons, including because he is homesick with his family still living in his homeland, as reported by Sky Sports.

It appears as though any talk of a possible exit, with Inter linked with making a move to prise him away from Stamford Bridge, is false and in complete contrast, the former Juventus and Italy coach is ready to sign a new contract with the club with an announcement a ‘matter of days’ away, as per the report.

Further, it’s claimed that Conte could be on the Barcelona radar with Luis Enrique stepping down from his position at the end of the season, while Sky Sports add AC Milan to the mix with their incoming Chinese owners potentially seeking a change.

Nevertheless, it appears that Chelsea are wise to the rumours and will move to secure Conte’s future with a new deal that will likely keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

With the summer transfer market ahead, it can arguably only get better for the 47-year-old as he looks to continue to stamp his mark on this squad in the coming months and years.