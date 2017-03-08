Chelsea handed boost in pursuit of star defender who the Blues offered £58M for in the summer transfer window

Chelsea have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, report The Sun.

Koulibaly moved to Napoli in the summer of 2014, having showcased his talent in Belgium with Genk. He has since made 81 appearances for the Serie A giants, finding the back of the net on one occasion from the back.

His combative defensive style accompanied with his classy distribution from the back has seen him emerge as one of the most well-rounded centre-backs in Italy’s top tier. It also appears to have captured the attention of one of the Premier League’s biggest sides.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are interest in securing Koulibaly’s services, and had a £58million offer rejected for him in the summer transfer window.

If Antonio Conte is still keen to sign Koulibaly, he will have been offered plenty of encouragement by these recent comments from the Napoli star’s agent. The Sun quote Koulibaly’s agent in saying:

“At the moment, we don’t want to talk about his future but with a president like this who has a lot to say, it is difficult for us to affirm 100 per cent that he will be staying at Napoli next season.”