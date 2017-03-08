Gareth Bale will annoy Tottenham fans with preferred £70m Real Madrid transfer plan

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has reportedly called on the club to sign Tottenham ace Dele Alli if they decide to sell Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to The Guardian, the Welshman believes that Alli would be the ideal star to step in and give the team fresh impetus as he’s clearly impressed with what he’s seen of him at White Hart Lane.

However, as noted in the report, Madrid would have to start their bidding at around £70m, which already raises question marks over the possibility of the England international moving to La Liga.

Alli is enjoying another stellar campaign with Spurs having bagged 15 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances in all competitions thus far, and he is certainly raising his profile and attracting interest from around Europe as he continues his impressive rise to the top.

Detractors will still state that he hasn’t proven it for long enough to warrant such big transfer fees being touted, while his nasty streak could be seen as something that holds him back moving forward.

Nevertheless, it sounds as though Bale is a believer, and wants the England man to join in the Spanish capital as Madrid look to continue their proud tradition of winning silverware on a regular basis.

Whether Ronaldo moves on any time soon remains to be seen as he still has a lengthy contract in place, but Bale will also have his own aspirations of wanting to become the face of the team and a leader on the pitch as his ageing teammate will surely start to show signs of decline before too long.