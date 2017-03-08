Liverpool injury news: Klopp setback as stalwart major doubt for Burnley clash

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is reportedly a ‘major doubt’ for his side’s meeting with Burnley this weekend as he struggles with a foot injury.

The midfield ace missed the defeat at Leicester City and win over Arsenal at the weekend with the problem, although initial fears of a lengthy spell on the sidelines were dismissed.

However, he looks set to be absent yet again for the Premier League showdown with Burnley at Anfield on Sunday, thus giving Jurgen Klopp an ongoing selection headache with The Times’ Paul Joyce confirming the news on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson remains a major doubt for Burnley game. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) March 8, 2017

While Klopp will be confident in those set to continue to deputise, the fact that Henderson has featured in 24 Premier League games so far this season shows just how important he has been for the German tactician.

Having beaten Arsenal to leapfrog them into the top four, Liverpool will be desperate to build momentum and have a full strength squad available in the run-in to the end of the campaign to give them every possible chance of securing Champions League qualification.

Some supporters on Twitter expressed their delight with the fact that Henderson will continue to miss out as it appears as though his style of play isn’t liked by all, but ultimately he will hope to make his comeback as soon as possible and give his teammates a lift in a crucial period of the season.

Adam Lallana, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum were deployed in midfield in both those games that Henderson missed, and it’s widely expected that Klopp will stick with the same combination.