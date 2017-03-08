Liverpool transfer news: £35k-a-week contract rebel attracting interest, loanee impresses

Liverpool are reportedly staying firm on Emre Can and his new contract demands with the German international no closer to signing an extension.

The 23-year-old joined the club in 2014, and has been a regular figure under Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp to establish himself as an important part of the squad.

However, he will have just one year remaining on his contract this summer if he doesn’t agree new terms with The Mirror reporting that his agent is pushing to have his current £35,000-a-week doubled.

That is where the problem lies though as the Reds aren’t interested in meeting those demands as despite the fact that Klopp rates him highly, he doesn’t believe that the salary is in line with where he is at in his career.

A whole host of Bundesliga clubs have been alerted to the news according to the report with Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig named as interested parties, while Juventus remain long-term admirers.

Klopp has reportedly made it clear that Can plays an important role in his plans moving forward, but ultimately it appears as though the financial aspect of this deal could hinder the German ace from committing his future to the Merseyside giants.

Can is certainly a talented player with a bright future ahead, but it would seem a little too much to be making such demands at this stage.

Elsewhere, Mamadou Sakho is evidently making a positive impression at Crystal Palace as teammate James Tomkins has praised his influence since arriving at Selhurst Park.

The Frenchman has helped the Eagles secure back-to-back wins with the team yet to concede with him in the side and so clearly he has been a huge boost in their bid to avoid the drop.

“Mamadou has come in and he’s good to play alongside because he is so chilled and calm,” Tomkins told Palace’s official website, as reported by Sky Sports.

“He has been brilliant since he has been here and it’s a joy to play with him and I am enjoying my time as we learn from each other and let’s hope it can keep going.”

It remains to be seen if the 27-year-old can force his way back into plans at Anfield, but it looks as though he could be on the way to earning a possible permanent move to Palace.