Manchester United star who has scored 26 goals this season offered lucrative deal by MLS outfit

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been offered a lucrative deal by LA Galaxy in a bid to tempt him to the MLS, according to the Telegraph.

Ibrahimovic has been in stunning form for Man United so far this campaign. Back under the stewardship of former boss Jose Mourinho, he has found the back of the net on 26 occasions – and there are plenty of games left to be played this term.

Though United are only sixth in the Premier League table, and have been stuck in that position for some time now, they would have been far worse off without Ibrahimovic’s overwhelming influence.

It’s for that reason that the Telegraph’s latest report will come as a major concern for the Man United faithful. They report that LA Galaxy have offered Ibrahimovic a contract which would make him the best-paid player in MLS history to tempt him into a move to the United States. It remains to be seen whether the Swede would be interested in making the move.