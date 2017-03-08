Pep Guardiola plots English revolution with £120m Tottenham duo and Arsenal ace on radar

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to prioritise signing English players this summer, with five Premier League stars on his shortlist.

The Spanish tactician is set to be a busy man this summer as he continues to stamp his mark on the City squad by bringing in players that fit his ideals and style of play.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, he also wishes to emphasise the need for more homegrown players while also looking to lower the average age of his squad.

While that will naturally result in hefty price-tags and a bigger budget, City have shown in recent years with the big-money signings of Raheem Sterling and John Stones that they will do so if they believe in that player.

The report suggests that Dele Alli could be top of the list but Tottenham will demand something close to the £85.3m spent by Real Madrid to sign Gareth Bale.

Nevertheless, the full-back positions will arguably be the biggest priority for Guardiola this summer as he looks to replace the ageing group of Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta, with Danny Rose and Kyle Walker on his radar with Spurs evidently a source of real interest to him.

It’s claimed by MEN that Rose will cost £40m+, while Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere are also on the agenda but similarly will command big transfer fees which in turn results in City’s strategy being questioned.

If Guardiola is granted unlimited resources and perhaps sells some players too, he could have the finances to make some big signings this summer. However, it’s overly optimistic that he will be able to bring in a whole group of England internationals in one transfer window, and so time will tell how successful City are with their new strategy in the market.