Tottenham injury news: Pochettino suffers setback as key international out till April

Tottenham have been dealt a costly blow as it’s been reported that Danny Rose is expected to be sidelined until early April with a knee injury.

The England international sustained medial knee ligament damage in the draw with Sunderland on January 31, but had been expected to return by now.

As noted by the Evening Standard, his recovery has taken longer than anticipated, and the latest reports suggest that he won’t make a return to action until early next month with the north London outfit likely to be cautious with his condition.

That will be a setback for Tottenham though, as although Ben Davies has picked his form up in recent games and looks an assured option to cover, Rose certainly offers more in both facets of the game and has established himself as a key figure at White Hart Lane to the way in which Spurs play under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Welshman struggled in the loss at Liverpool last month and was singled out for criticism, but ultimately he’s bounced back well and has proven his ability to step in and deliver.

It’s added in the report that there are three possible dates for Rose’s comeback, although Tottenham are likely to remain non-committal and will monitor his progress. Spurs play Burnley on April 1 before travelling to Swansea City on April 5 ahead of facing Watford three days later.

The fixture list is set to test their quality and depth, and so Pochettino will undoubtedly be eager to have Rose back at his disposal by then as they eye a strong finish to the Premier League campaign to at least finish in the top four.