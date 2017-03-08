(Video) Arsenal legend slams players while ex-Gunners ace insists team is “broken”

Arsenal were left embarrassed again on Tuesday night as a 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich saw them crash out of the Champions League in comprehensive fashion.

In truth, the tie was already over prior to kick off in the second leg, but the 10-2 aggregate scoreline will only lead to further scrutiny and criticism of the club as they continue to come under fire from all angles.

Despite a spirited attempt in the first half, they were undone by a ruthless Bayern side after Laurent Koscielny’s sending off, and it ultimately leads to further question marks over Arsene Wenger’s future.

Ian Wright though believes that the players have continually let the French tactician down, albeit he must also accept blame in that partly too for keeping his faith in them.

The Gunners hero believes that they haven’t stepped up and delivered, and specifically on Tuesday night when leaders were needed to control the scoreline, they weren’t there.

Charlie Nicholas had his say on Sky Sports, and labelled Arsenal a “broken team” and also pointed the finger at the players as he questioned whether or not they were still playing for the manager.

“I hate to say it, but you can tell the team is broken.

“It feels as if they are not [playing for Wenger] and that tells a story. But then again I’m not letting the players off the hook as easy as that.

“If that’s the case they are not even playing for themselves which is a bigger crime than anything because these are the same guys, who a couple of months ago were telling us they were a good bunch, spirited and got on well.”

Nicholas did criticise Wenger for being tactically naive and doesn’t believe that he has the players at his disposal to fix the problem this season, which in turn raises serious doubts over how this season is going to play out for the Gunners and whether or not the 20-year managerial stalwart will still be in north London come next season.