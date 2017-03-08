(Video) BT Sport studio goes absolutely mental after Sergi Roberto completes implausible Barcelona comeback

The BT Sport studio went absolutely mental after Barcelona completed a stunning comeback against PSG.

The Catalan giants went into tonight’s game with a 4-0 deficit, but managed to overturn it by beating the French champions 6-1 on the night.

In the 95th minute, Neymar found Sergi Roberto, who found the back of the net to complete the comeback. Gary Lineker, Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen couldn’t believe what they were seeing, with Owen, formerly of Real Madrid, doing a lap of honour. Scenes!