(Video) Edinson Cavani breaks Barcelona hearts by all-but ending comeback hopes with emphatic finish

Edinson Cavani has all-but sealed PSG’s spot in the Champions League quarter-finals with an emphatic finish.
PSG carried a four-goal lead to the Nou Camp, but their lead was fast diminished by a clinical Barcelona side. Goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and an own-goal from Layvin Kurzawa put the Catalan giants within touching distance of completing a historic comeback.
However, a stunning finish from PSG talisman Cavani has virtually ensured his side’s progress to the next round.
Edinson Cavani has now scored 38 goals in all competitions, the BEST run of his career.
ON FORM???
pic.twitter.com/dIsBP8AUsC
— FF.Report (@felix_futball) 8 March 2017
COMMENTS