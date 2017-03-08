(Video) Edinson Cavani breaks Barcelona hearts by all-but ending comeback hopes with emphatic finish

Edinson Cavani has all-but sealed PSG’s spot in the Champions League quarter-finals with an emphatic finish.

PSG carried a four-goal lead to the Nou Camp, but their lead was fast diminished by a clinical Barcelona side. Goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and an own-goal from Layvin Kurzawa put the Catalan giants within touching distance of completing a historic comeback.

However, a stunning finish from PSG talisman Cavani has virtually ensured his side’s progress to the next round.