(Video) Lionel Messi fires home from the penalty spot to put Barcelona within touching distance of an incredible comeback

Lionel Messi has fired home from the penalty spot to put Barcelona within touching distance of an incredible comeback.

Barcelona were defeated 4-0 at the Parc des Princes, and needed to get off to a good start tonight to have any chance of overturning that deficit. They did exactly that, with Luis Suarez nodding them in front within the first five minutes.

Layvin Kurzawa then scored an own-goal to give Barcelona further hope. Now the comeback is a genuine possibility, with Messi bagging his side’s third from the spot.