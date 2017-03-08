(Video) Neymar sets Barcelona on their way to completing historic comeback with stunning free-kick

Neymar bagged a fourth goal for Barcelona this evening to spark an incredible comeback against PSG.

The Catalan giants trailed 4-0 from the first-leg, but goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and an own-goal from Layvin Kurzawa set Barca on their way to overturning that four-goal deficit.

After Edinson Cavani scored for PSG, Barcelona had work to do, and Neymar found the back of the net with an absolute stunner. The Brazilian’s curling free-kick left Kevin Trapp motionless.