(Video) Sergi Roberto bags a 95th minute winner to complete sensational comeback and send the Nou Camp into meltdown

Sergi Roberto found the back of the net in stoppage time to complete the most dramatic comeback the Champions League has ever seen.

Barcelona trailed 4-0 heading into this contest, and needed nothing short of a miracle in order to progress to the next round. They found one.

After goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and an own-goal from Layvin Kurzawa within the first 50 minutes, we were guaranteed a dramatic final 40 minutes of the contest.

When Edinson Cavani fired into the roof of the Barcelona net to bag his 38th goal of the season, it appeared as though it was curtains for the Catalan giants, as they needed three goals in order to progress.

However, two late goals from Neymar threw a spanner in the works. The Brazilian fired home a stunning free-kick, which left Marc-Andre ter Stegen motionless in the PSG goal. Neymar then fired home from the penalty spot to put Barcelona within one goal of the quarter-finals.

As we entered the fifth minute of stoppage time, Roberto found that goal – and the Nou Camp went into meltdown.