Wenger Out Brigade not only protesters during Arsenal vs Bayern as fire fighters join clean up operation

Surprise, surprise! The Wenger Out Brigade were out in force on Tuesday night as Arsenal exited the Champions League following a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

However, disgruntled Gooners were not the only fans protesting on the night as Bayern supporters demonstrated against high ticket prices, having been charged £80 for entry to the Emirates.

Toilet paper were hurled onto the pitch from the away end, briefly disrupting play.

And matchday staff were so keen to get the game back underway as soon as possible that fire fighters were even involved in the clean-up operation.

This was not the first time that Bayern fans have protested at the Emirates about the rising cost of following their team.

In 2015, 100s of travelling Germans boycotted the first five minutes of Bayern’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal after paying £64 to get in.

When your team wins 5-1, like Bayern did on Tuesday, fans probably don’t mind forking out an arm and a leg, but the price of following top-level football is becoming more and more ridiculous.

