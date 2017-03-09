Antonio Conte set for £1.5m pay-rise, but Chelsea manager will still be £7m behind Man Utd and City bosses in salary stakes

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is set to be rewarded with a new contract after leading a dominant title charge in his first season in England.

With the Blues 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League, Conte will be offered a £1.5m salary boost, taking his annual pay to £8m, according to the Daily Mail.

Conte’s current deal expires in June 2019, but the Mail claim that will be extended to the summer of 2020 should he accept the new terms on the table.

Former Juve gaffer Conte is surely a shoo-in for the Manager of the Year award, but the DM claim he is nowhere near his main rivals on the pay-scale.

The newspaper estimate that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and Man City chief Pep Guardiola are each on around £15m per year.

Rewarding Conte for his fine start is perhaps not Chelsea’s only reason for offering him fresh terms, with the Mail adding that Stamford Bridge top brass are aware of interest from Inter Milan.

Per the report, Conte’s new deal is likely to be announced after the season finishes.