Arsene Wenger admits he (sort of) cares what Arsenal fans think, just not very much

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he will (sort of) consider the views of Gunners supporters before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the club this summer.

Wenger’s current contract ends in June, but he has the offer of a two-year extension on the table.

The 67-year-old divides opinion among Arsenal fans, with many still convinced he is the right man for the job, while a very vocal section continue call for him to step down due to a lack of progress in recent years.

When interviewed by Sky Sports ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup tie with Lincoln City, Wenger was asked whether fan opinion would have any bearing on his choice.

“Yes”, he replied. “Of course you consider everything. It won’t be the most important factor, but I will consider it of course.”

Wenger’s decision to play down the importance of how fans view him will no doubt rile up those who want him gone.

A common quip from the Wenger Out Brigade is: “It’s Arsenal FC, not Arsene FC.” Be that as it may, Wenger’s decision is clearly worth more to the club (and to himself) than what a group of paying protesters think.

