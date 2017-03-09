Everton to offer star who has made 22 international appearances new contract amid interest from Premier League giant

Everton will do everything in their power to keep hold of Ross Barkley amid interest from Tottenham, report 101greatgoals.

Barkley established himself as an important member of the Toffees’ first-team squad in the 2013/14 campaign, and has never looked back. He has gone on to make 167 appearances for the Merseyside club, finding the back of the net on 26 occasions.

His good form for his club side also caught the attention of former England boss Roy Hodgson, who handed Barkley his first call-up to the squad. The 22-year-old has pulled on the Three Lions shirt 22 times already in his career, and there will likely be plenty more to follow.

Barkley appears to be destined for the top and 101greatgoals report that his good performances haven’t gone unnoticed. They note that he is a reported transfer target for Premier League giants Tottenham. This will undoubtedly be a worrying thought for the Everton faithful.

However, Toffees fans, don’t worry just yet. 101greatgoals quote Ronald Koeman, who reveals that the club are desperate to keep hold of one of their prize possessions: “We will do everything to keep Ross and for him to sign a new contract.”