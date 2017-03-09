FC Rostov vs Man United starting lineups: Jose Mourinho goes full strength despite Monday’s Chelsea clash

Manchester United face FC Rostov this evening in the first-leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Jose Mourinho’s side finished second in their group, behind Fernabahce, and were drawn against the Russian minnows for the next round.

Though Rostov were the lowest ranked team in the draw, and thus this may look like a favourable draw for Man United, travelling to Russia and back merely days before their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea is far from ideal.

Despite having that crucial clash against the Premier League leaders in just a few days time, Mourinho has pulled no punches with his team selection.

Eric Bailly misses out this evening through suspension, while neither of Wayne Rooney or Luke Shaw travelled wth the squad. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was handed a three-game retrospective ban by the FA, starts this evening as he will miss out on Monday. Here’s how both sides line up in full for tonight’s game.