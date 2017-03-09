(Image) Barcelona celebrate 6-1 victory over PSG and historic comeback with high-spirited dressing room snap

The Barcelona stars celebrated their 6-1 victory over PSG with a dressing room selfie.

Barca went into tonight’s clash with PSG trailing 4-0 on aggregate, but completed the most dramatic comeback in Champions League history to book their place in the quarter-finals.

How better to celebrate the win than with a squad snap in the dressing room. There’s plenty of happy faces in here, and why not? These Barcelona players will be well aware of the impressiveness of what they’ve just achieved.