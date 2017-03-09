(Image) Willian debuts new hairstyle which will take the Chelsea faithful a little while to get used to

Chelsea star Willian has had a haircut, and it looks as though we’re going to have to wave goodbye to the afro.

Willian’s afro has become a trademark of his. His electric speed, flying down the wing, the wind blowing through his curly locks – no longer. Whether he has had a trim or merely styled it different, the Brazilian international looks like a completely different player.

This is going to take a little getting used to.

