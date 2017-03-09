LA Galaxy must break Kaka record by more than £5m to make Man Utd star Zlatan Ibrahimovic highest-paid MLS player

LA Galaxy are reportedly keen to sign Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and make him the highest-paid player in MLS history this summer.

According to The Times, Brazilian superstar Kaka currently holds the record for commanding the biggest soccer salary in the States, earning £6m per year at Orlando City.

The same newspaper claim that Ibrahimovic is on £220,000 per week at Old Trafford and that Galaxy would have offer more than that to tempt him to away.

Based on his reported wages, Ibrahimovic earns £11.44m annually, meaning Galaxy must break the MLS salary record by more than £5.44m to get the 35-year-old goal-god to join them.

Ibrahimovic’s current United contract is due to expire in June, meaning Galaxy could plausibly get him on a free transfer.

However, United manager Jose Mourinho is keen to extend the Swede’s deal, per The Times, after watching the former PSG icon dazzle during his debut season in the Premier League.

Zlatan has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 25 PL starts, making himself a key man under Mourinho.

He will miss United’s next three domestic games, though, having admitted a charge of violent conduct after elbowing Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Bournemouth.

