Manchester City could offer Joe Hart’s services in exchange for striker who has scored 22 goals in Serie A this season

Manchester City could offer Joe Hart to Torino on loan for another season as part of a deal to sign striker Andrea Belotti, report The Sun.

Hart was integral for City during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history. However, upon Pep Guardiola’s arrival at the Etihad in the summer, it fast became clear that his time with the Sky Blues was coming to an end. He subsequently joined Torino, where he has continued to showcase his goalkeeping talents.

According to The Sun, Man City are not in any hurry to bring him back to the Premier League. The tabloid report that Guardiola is considering offering the England number one to Torino for one more season in exchange for their star striker.

That man is Andrea Belotti. The Italian has scored 24 goals in 27 games in all competitions this campaign, establishing himself as one of the best strikers in Serie A. The Sun believe that he is rated at an eye-watering £86million, but Man City hope offering Hart on loan for another season will bring that price down.