Manchester City to make £40M move for world-class 28-goal striker if Sergio Aguero leaves in the summer transfer window

Manchester City will go all out to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer if Sergio Aguero leaves the club, report The Sun.

Aubameyang has firmly established himself as one of the best strikers in the world since joining Borussia Dortmund. When Robert Lewandowski left for Bayern Munich, it seemed difficult to envisage who would carry the Polish international’s goal-burden – but Aubameyang has filled that void.

In 174 appearances for the German giants, he has found the back of the net on 108 occasions. He is currently enjoying his best season yet for Dortmund, having bagged 28 goals in 31 appearances.

His good form appears to have captured the attention of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The Sun report that there are no guarantees Aguero will be at the Etihad next summer, and Aubameyang is City’s number one choice to replace the Argentine if he departs.

The Sun believe that Man City will offer more than £40million in exchange for Aubameyang’s services. It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to convince Dortmund to part with their prize possession.