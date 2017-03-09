Manchester United and Chelsea target on the brink of joining Serie A giants in stunning £34.7M transfer

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to miss out on Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi, report Calciomercato.

Bernardeschi has proven himself as one of the most exciting wingers in Serie A during his time with the Viola. In 82 appearances for Fiorentina, he has found the back of the net on 22 occasions. The Italian international is enjoying a stellar season, with 13 of those 22 coming this campaign.

His good performances for Fiorentina do not appear to have gone unnoticed. According to Calciomercato, both Manchester United and Chelsea are in the hunt for Bernardeschi’s signature.

However the two Premier League heavyweights look as though they are going to miss out on securing his services. Calciomercato report that Bernardeschi is on the brink of joining Fiorentina’s Serie A counterparts Inter Milan. The Italian outlet that he is close to putting pen-to-paper to complete a £34.7million transfer to the San Siro.

Man United and Chelsea will have to look elsewhere in their respective searches for a new winger.