Man City boss Pep Guardiola wants to reunite with former Barcelona star who has lifted 30 pieces of silverware in his career

Pep Guardiola wants to reunite with Juventus right-back Dani Alves with Manchester City, report The Sun.

Alves is one of the most decorated players in the world. The Brazilian has lifted 30 pieces of silverware during his career, with the bulk of those coming with La Liga giants Barcelona. He established himself as one of the best full-backs in the world during his time at the Nou Camp, making 391 appearances and finding the back of the net 21 times.

Many of those appearances for the Catalan heavyweights came under Guardiola’s stewardship, and it appears as though the City boss is keen on reuniting with his former servant.

According to The Sun, Guardiola is in the market to upgrade on Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta on the right-side of his defence in the summer transfer window. The tabloid believe that he will turn his attentions to Alves, who is currently playing for Italian champions Juventus.

The Sun believe that Juventus would be happy to sell Alves in the summer if an offer came in which matched their valuation.