(Video) Aleksandr Bukharov pegs Manchester United back with deft touch and classy finish past Sergio Romero

FC Rostov have drawn level against Manchester United thanks to a goal from Aleksandr Bukharov.

United took the lead in the first-half through Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s smart cut-back fell into the path of the Armenian, who made no mistake in giving his side an early advantage.

However, the lowest ranked side in the last 16 have now drawn level. Bukharov showed his class with a deft touch and deadly finish to peg United back. Jose Mourinho’s side have work to do.