(Video) Henrikh Mkhitaryan latches onto smart cut-back from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to fire Manchester United ahead in Russia

Manchester United have taken the lead against FC Rostov through Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Rostov were the lowest ranked side in the draw for the last 16, but Man United failed to affirm their superiority in the opening sequences of this contest. However, they have now found the breakthrough through Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian recovered from injury in time to start today, and Jose Mourinho will undoubtedly be thankful for it.