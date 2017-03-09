WAGs celebrate Man United success with night out

As Manchester United were celebrating their first trophy of the season after their victory of the EFL Cup final, the wives and girlfriends of some of the players were also in a celebration mood.

The WAGs of Manchester United’s top players were seen enjoying a night out in London, only a few hours after the team lifted their first silverware of the season.

United’s superstars were given the opportunity to spend some time with their families and loved ones after the Cup victory.

While the players were busy celebrating with a beer and posing for selfies in the changing room, the wives and girlfriends decided to spend a night in town.

These included Francesca Eleonora, Candy-Rae Fleur, Melanie Da Cruz and Evelina Kamph, who are the partners of Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind, Anthony Martial, and Juan Mata respectively.

Everyone know that most WAGs of footballers usually like the glamourous lifestyle.

Back in December 2016, Matteo Darmian popped the question to his girlfriend Francesca Eleonora Cormanni, and now they are officially engaged. A delighted Francesca broadcasted her answer for the world to know via Instagram, where a picture of her and Darmian could be keen kissing while she held a close up of her hand with the diamond engagement ring.

And on her hand she wrote “I Said Yes!”. Her Instagram post also mentioned “Exactly eight years after our first meeting, I said YES to the Man of my dreams”.

Candy-Rae Fleur and Daley Blinds seem to be seriously loved-up ever since the Dutchman signed at Manchester United. The Dutch model and dancer, Candy-Rae Fleur is not just a WAG with a pretty face, but she is someone who has found fame and success on her own rights. This eccentric and sporty brunette from Amsterdam is a dance teacher and has studied at the University of the Arts.

They love each other and have no fear to show it anymore. Yes, this is the story of Anthony Martial and Melanie Da Cruz, the French reality T.V star. Despite of an ex that has tried everything she could to break the couple apart, Melanie and Anthony are now happy together and they proudly display it regularly on Snapchat and Instagram, where they are followed by thousands of people.

Spanish Juan Mata is reported to live with his girlfriend, Evelina Kamph, in Cheshire. She is a therapist from Sweden and is not someone who likes being much in the spotlight as a WAG. However, it is said that she is a great supporter of her partner Juan Mata. Evelina graduated with a master of osteopathy in London and is often spotted with her beau.