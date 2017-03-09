Wenger heaps praise on Arsenal star who wants fresh start, possibly at Man United

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has put in some impressive performances for Arsenal this season, particularly when he’s been deployed in central midfield.

However, much to the annoyance of many Gunners fans, the Ox never gets a prolonged run in Arsene Wenger’s side.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has only started 11 of Arsenal’s 26 Premier League games so far and, according to The Mirror, the 23-year-old is frustrated and of the opinion that he may need a transfer and a fresh start away from the Gunners to reinvigorate his England career.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was quizzed about the Ox’s future at Thursday’s press conference.

Wenger spoke highly of his player, telling Sky Sports: “I personally wish he stays.

“I think he is a very promising player who has developed well and who looks also to have the values we rate.”

However, the former Southampton youngster could be on his way this summer.

His current contract is due to expire in June 2018, meaning his value will decrease the longer he stays without committing to Arsenal.

The Mirror report that there is domestic interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Manchester City and Manchester United both said to be monitoring his situation closely.