Arsenal and Liverpool joined by Italian heavyweight in race to sign £53.2M-rated striker who has bagged 28 goals this term

Arsenal and Liverpool are joined by a Serie A heavyweight in their pursuit of Alexandre Lacazette, and the Frenchman won’t come cheap, according to Calciomercato.

Lacazette’s prolific goal-scoring has seen him emerge as one of the best strikers in France. He has found the back of the net 28 times so far this term in 34 appearances, meaning that he has hit the 20-goal mark in four consecutive seasons.

He has almost singlehandedly carried the goal-scoring burden for Lyon, and his good performances appear to be capturing the attention of several household names.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus are all interested in securing the 25-year-old’s services in the summer transfer window. The Italian outlet believe that it will take an eye-watering £53.2million fee to convince Lyon to part with their prize possession. It remains to be seen if any side will be willing to pay that price to add Lacazette to their ranks.