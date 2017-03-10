Everton interested in signing £25M-rated Swansea talisman who has been involved in a goal every 130 minutes this season

Swansea City talisman Gylfi Sigurdsson is one of the names at the top of Everton’s shopping list for the summer transfer window, according to Bleacher Report.

Sigurdsson struggled to establish himself as an important member of Tottenham’s starting side during his time at Tottenham, but his return to Swansea has been a masterstroke by both parties.

The Icelandic international, who was part of the side that knocked England out of Euro 2016, has been in fine form so far this campaign. Sigurdsson has bagged eight goals in the Premier League so far this term, and has also provided ten assists.

He has directly contributed to a goal every 130 minutes in England’s top tier this season, which sees him rubbing shoulders with some of the best players in the division. It appears to have captured the attention of one of the Swans’ Premier League counterparts.

According to Bleacher Report, Everton are interested in securing Sigurdsson’s services in the summer. They believe that Swansea could demand with as much as £25million to part with their prize asset.