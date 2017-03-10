Man United transfer news: Talks underway over record deal

Reports earlier this week claimed that Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a target for MLS side LA Galaxy.

And now former Galaxy president Alexi Lalas has confirmed that talks between the Californian franchise and the 35-year-old forward are underway.

Lalas told BBC 5 Live that Galaxy “do have a chance” of signing Zlatan when his United contract expires this summer.

However, he also suggested that the deal could happen in 2018.

Zlatan could become the highest-paid footballer in MLS history, according to 5Live.

Lalas compared Zlatan’s potential move to David Beckham’s switch to the States in 2007.

He added: “The David Beckham thing didn’t happen overnight.

“There was a relationship that was fostered and cultivated over the years and then, when that perfect moment came, we were ready to act – not just with money, but with the entire package.

“There has been conversations – and I think a relationship – for some time regarding this possible move (for Zlatan).”

Lalas goes on to say that Galaxy are the biggest club in America and that they do ‘big, bold, sexy things’.

Following the departures of Steven Gerrard and Robbie Keane, Galaxy could do with another ‘sexy’ signing.

Galaxy have won the MLS Cup five times, but not since 2014.