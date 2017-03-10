(Photo) Rostov supporters offer kind gesture to Man United followers to prove not all Russian football fans are thugs

Russian football fans have a pretty awful reputation, with many associating them with violence – as witnessed at Euro 2016.

However, it is wrong to tar them all with the same brush.

Top support from our away fans again… and a big thank you to @RostovFC & their supporters for such a warm welcome. ? (Pics: @2dryhands) pic.twitter.com/oxCthB6ghI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 9, 2017

Last night, FC Rostov supporters gave Manchester United’s away fans a warm welcome ahead of their Europa League tie, handing out blankets with a kind message stitched into them.

“GENTLEFAN. RUSSIAN WARM WELCOME.”

United secured a 1-1 draw, bagging a valuable away goal thanks to Henrikh Mkhitaryan.